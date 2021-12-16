Short Interest in Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) Drops By 58.7%

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the November 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 604,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRED remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 141,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,564. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Predictive Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.57.

Predictive Technology Group Company Profile

Predictive Technology Group, Inc engages in the development, commercialization of discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic and pharmaceutical therapeutic and human cells, tissues, and human cellular and tissue-based products. It operates through the Human Cell and Tissues Products; and Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments.

