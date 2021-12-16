Short Interest in Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) Drops By 58.7%

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the November 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 604,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRED remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 141,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,564. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Predictive Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.57.
Predictive Technology Group Company Profile
