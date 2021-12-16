Short Interest in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Drops By 44.8%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the November 15th total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.57 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $646,000.

Shares of NYSE:NRGX opened at $12.58 on Thursday. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

