Short Interest in Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Decreases By 45.5%

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ortho Regenerative Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Ortho Regenerative Technologies alerts:

OTCMKTS ORTIF traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.30. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,284. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.81.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Ortho Regenerative Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.