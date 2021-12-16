Short Interest in Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Rises By 256.8%

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 256.8% from the November 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Oculus VisionTech stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Oculus VisionTech has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.
Oculus VisionTech Company Profile
Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Oculus VisionTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculus VisionTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.