Short Interest in Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Rises By 256.8%

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 256.8% from the November 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Oculus VisionTech stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Oculus VisionTech has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

Oculus VisionTech Company Profile

Oculus VisionTech, Inc operates as a development stage technology company. It engages in the design and market of digital marking technology to business customers. The firm’s products include digital watermarking document protection technology. It offers legal DPS, cyber DPS, photo DPS, hybrid DPS, MS cyber DPS and P2 biometrics.

