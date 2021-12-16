Short Interest in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Expands By 385.9%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 385.9% from the November 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the second quarter worth $29,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDRR opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. Medalist Diversified REIT has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. Equities analysts predict that Medalist Diversified REIT will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.40%.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.