Short Interest in MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Declines By 80.0%

MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MCCX remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday. MCX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.
MCX Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for MCX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.