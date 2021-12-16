Short Interest in MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Declines By 80.0%

MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MCCX remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday. MCX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

MCX Technologies Company Profile

MCX Technologies Corp. is a customer experience management solutions company. It engages in delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning. The firm provides professional and related consulting services through the Collective Experience including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, and implementation and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies.

