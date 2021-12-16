Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Decreases By 79.7%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the November 15th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Shares of JAPAY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 176,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.41. Japan Tobacco has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.