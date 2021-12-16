Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Declines By 47.6%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 722,800 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the November 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,061,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $81.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $80.88 and a 1 year high of $102.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.30.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXJ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,240,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $491,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 131.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 93,635 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

