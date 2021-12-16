Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Declines By 47.6%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 722,800 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the November 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,061,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $81.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $80.88 and a 1 year high of $102.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.30.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93.
About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
