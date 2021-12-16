Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Drops By 48.9%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the November 15th total of 360,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
IBDSF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 66,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,977. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $15.47.
Iberdrola Company Profile
Read More: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.