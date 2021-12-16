Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Drops By 48.9%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the November 15th total of 360,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

IBDSF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 66,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,977. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $15.47.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

