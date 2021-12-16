Short Interest in Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Increases By 139.0%

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 425,900 shares, an increase of 139.0% from the November 15th total of 178,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 125.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Hulic in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

HULCF remained flat at $$9.56 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. Hulic has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

