Short Interest in Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Decreases By 57.8%

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the November 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HHDS remained flat at $$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. Highlands REIT has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Get Highlands REIT alerts:

About Highlands REIT

Highlands REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Highlands REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highlands REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.