Short Interest in Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Increases By 300.0%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS HRGG opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Heritage NOLA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75.

Get Heritage NOLA Bancorp alerts:

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Company Profile

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers checking, savings, mobile and online banking, automated teller machines (ATMs) , and other services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, including non-owner-occupied properties and home equity lines of credit, and commercial real estate.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage NOLA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage NOLA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.