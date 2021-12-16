Short Interest in Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Increases By 300.0%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS HRGG opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Heritage NOLA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75.
Heritage NOLA Bancorp Company Profile
