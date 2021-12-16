Short Interest in Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Declines By 75.0%

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRMC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 94,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,601. Goldrich Mining has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.
Goldrich Mining Company Profile
