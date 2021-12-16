Short Interest in Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Declines By 75.0%

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRMC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 94,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,601. Goldrich Mining has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

Goldrich Mining Company Profile

Goldrich Mining Co is an exploration stage company, which engages in acquiring and advancing of mineral properties. It focuses on developing Chandalar gold district in Alaska. The company was founded on March 26, 1959 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

