Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Drops By 82.5%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the November 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:ETO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,011. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $34.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.1792 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 18.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 68.2% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

