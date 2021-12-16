Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Drops By 82.5%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the November 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:ETO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,011. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $34.68.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.1792 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
