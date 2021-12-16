Short Interest in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Decreases By 62.6%

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the November 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:DVD remained flat at $$3.61 during trading on Thursday. 139,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,336. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. Dover Motorsports has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $131.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Dover Motorsports’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Dover Motorsports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Dover Motorsports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover Motorsports by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 41,303 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover Motorsports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dover Motorsports by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 37,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

