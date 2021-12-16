Short Interest in dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Declines By 70.0%

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of DRRKF remained flat at $$675.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $675.00 and its 200 day moving average is $667.37. dormakaba has a 12-month low of $675.00 and a 12-month high of $675.00.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

