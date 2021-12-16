Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Increases By 81.3%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,300 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the November 15th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DTEGY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.