Short Interest in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Rises By 225.0%

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 49.7% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at $3,409,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 31.1% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 82,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CSTA remained flat at $$9.79 during midday trading on Thursday. 121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,598. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

