Short Interest in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Increases By 408.6%

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 408.6% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CDOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN CDOR opened at $7.94 on Thursday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $116.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 48.53% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

