Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declines By 56.6%

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the November 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:PSF traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,066. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 89.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 17.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

