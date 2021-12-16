Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Declines By 65.9%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 531,000 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the November 15th total of 1,558,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 312.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHPXF remained flat at $$2.72 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. China Pacific Insurance has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $3.25.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
