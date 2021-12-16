Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Declines By 65.9%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 531,000 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the November 15th total of 1,558,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 312.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHPXF remained flat at $$2.72 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. China Pacific Insurance has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

