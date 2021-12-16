Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Expands By 292.2%

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 292.2% from the November 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFE. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the second quarter valued at $12,970,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,860,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,860,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,012,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,822,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CFFE opened at $9.94 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

