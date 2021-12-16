Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Declines By 80.6%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the November 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 53,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,888. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. Cannabis Sativa has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.82.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

