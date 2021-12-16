Short Interest in BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Rises By 146.3%

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 146.3% from the November 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ BIMI opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. BOQI International Medical has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter. BOQI International Medical had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIMI. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOQI International Medical by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. 2.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

