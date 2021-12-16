Short Interest in bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Increases By 228.6%

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BEBE traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.50. 555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742. bebe stores has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th.

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

