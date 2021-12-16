Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Rises By 112.6%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the November 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AVVIY traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. 358,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. Aviva has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVVIY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

