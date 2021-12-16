Short Interest in ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Expands By 184.5%

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,913,500 shares, a growth of 184.5% from the November 15th total of 672,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Shares of ACLLF opened at $33.29 on Thursday. ATCO has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

