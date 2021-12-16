Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Declines By 60.5%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the November 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ASBFY stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.39. 31,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4151 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
About Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.
