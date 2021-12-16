Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Declines By 60.5%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the November 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ASBFY stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.39. 31,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4151 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from 2,900.00 to 2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,367.50.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

