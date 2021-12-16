Short Interest in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Increases By 59.3%

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,900 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the November 15th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of ARAV opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.96. Aravive has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15.
Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. Aravive had a negative net margin of 249.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aravive
Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.
