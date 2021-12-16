Short Interest in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Increases By 59.3%

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,900 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the November 15th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ARAV opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.96. Aravive has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15.

Get Aravive alerts:

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. Aravive had a negative net margin of 249.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aravive by 606.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 158,101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Aravive by 204.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 128,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aravive by 29.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Aravive during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.