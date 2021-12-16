Short Interest in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Drops By 82.0%

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AIF opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $16.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIF. CIBC raised their target price on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

