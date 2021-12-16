Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Grows By 118.8%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the November 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 943.0 days.
Shares of AKZOF stock opened at $116.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.33. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $131.37.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
