ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,174,000 after acquiring an additional 76,562 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after acquiring an additional 317,451 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,627,000 after acquiring an additional 532,775 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $697.31 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $465.50 and a 1 year high of $719.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.79.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,785,803 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

