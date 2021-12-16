Shopping (SPI) Trading Down 15.3% This Week

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for $22.35 or 0.00045838 BTC on major exchanges. Shopping has a total market cap of $20.04 million and approximately $556,941.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shopping has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00055545 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.68 or 0.08319229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00077913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,832.49 or 1.00143060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00052653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002639 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,493 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

