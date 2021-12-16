ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Update

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the November 15th total of 791,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ShiftPixy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 36,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ShiftPixy by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 133,908 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ShiftPixy stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. ShiftPixy has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69.

ShiftPixy, Inc provides human capital services, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens, and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce.

