Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SHQAU opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,077,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,484,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,484,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,484,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,484,000.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

