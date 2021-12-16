Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Up 4%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.95. 10,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 923,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Sharecare alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,947,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,842,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,053,000. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.