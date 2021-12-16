SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Trading Up 3.9% on Insider Buying Activity

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) shares were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $48.73 and last traded at $48.27. Approximately 49,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,601,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.47.

Specifically, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,951,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $85,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on S shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

