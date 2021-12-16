Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) CEO Sells $170,834.70 in Stock

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $170,834.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $6.98 on Thursday. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $115.99 million, a PE ratio of -349.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRTS. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.