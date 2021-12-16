Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Asaf Silberstein Sells 1,000 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Asaf Silberstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 24th, Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $82,500.00.
Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.43. The company had a trading volume of 371,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,905. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.98.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 231.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 853,082 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Semtech by 156.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,126,000 after acquiring an additional 517,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Semtech by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after buying an additional 502,872 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,329,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 47.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,227,000 after purchasing an additional 411,081 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
