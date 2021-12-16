Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Asaf Silberstein Sells 1,000 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Asaf Silberstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semtech alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $82,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.43. The company had a trading volume of 371,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,905. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.98.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 231.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 853,082 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Semtech by 156.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,126,000 after acquiring an additional 517,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Semtech by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after buying an additional 502,872 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,329,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 47.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,227,000 after purchasing an additional 411,081 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.