Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 147 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average of $86.70. The company has a market capitalization of $124.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

