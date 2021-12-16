Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Veru by 523.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Veru by 339.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 801,404 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Veru during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veru by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veru by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Veru alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VERU shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Veru stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. Veru Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $497.79 million, a P/E ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.