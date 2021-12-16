Selective Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351,361 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

NYSE WFC opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $200.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $52.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

