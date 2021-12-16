Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PETS. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,636,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,133,000 after purchasing an additional 935,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in PetMed Express by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,979,000 after buying an additional 170,831 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 124,996 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 1st quarter worth $2,475,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter worth $3,041,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PETS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $25.89 on Thursday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $526.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

