Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 62,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 451,552 shares.The stock last traded at $6.35 and had previously closed at $6.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $655.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.11.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 307.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 74.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,999 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 66.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 149.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 56,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

