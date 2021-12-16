SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 32.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $62.35 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Truist Securities started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

