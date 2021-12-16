Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 14 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,997.30.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,701.17 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,761.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,731.45.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.