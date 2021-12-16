Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.6% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $157.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $158.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.99. The stock has a market cap of $381.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

