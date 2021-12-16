Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $314,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 699 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $565.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $508.36 and its 200-day moving average is $455.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $566.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $249.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

