Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 124.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 12.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 24.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 31.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period.

VFQY stock opened at $124.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.16.

