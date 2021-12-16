Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 70 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $263.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $196.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.92 and its 200 day moving average is $241.84. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $265.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.